Did Trisha Krishnan unfollow Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and skip his birthday wishes amid rumours about her relationship?

Trisha Krishnan has become the center of online discussion after fans noticed changes in her social media activity. The speculation grew stronger as users debated possible reasons behind the move and its timing.





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Trisha Krishnan’s social media move related to Vijay sparks buzz (PC: Twitter)





Speculation around Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay aka Thalapathy Vijay has once again picked up online after fans noticed new changes in her social media activity. The discussion began when users pointed out that Trisha did not share any birthday wish for Thalapathy Vijay on his 52nd birthday on June 22. This immediately caught attention because she has previously posted greetings for him on social media. At the same time, another detail about an alleged Instagram unfollow started circulating online, adding more fuel to ongoing rumours about their relationship status. As expected, the topic quickly spread across fan pages and entertainment forums, leading to widespread debate and curiosity.

What sparked the latest buzz between Trisha Krishnan and Vijay?

The latest round of speculation started after fans compared Trisha’s recent online activity with her past interactions. Earlier this year, rumours linking Trisha and Vijay gained momentum after reports connected their names in a wider personal controversy involving Vijay’s private life. Although none of these claims were ever confirmed, social media discussions continued to keep the topic alive.

The situation became more intense when users noticed that Trisha did not post any birthday message this year. Alongside this, talk of an Instagram unfollow began circulating, although there is no verified proof that she actively followed or unfollowed Vijay in the first place. This uncertainty has made the situation even more confusing for fans trying to understand what is real and what is just online speculation.

Social media reaction and fan theories

As soon as these observations surfaced, social media platforms were filled with reactions. Some users linked the missing birthday wish and alleged unfollow to a possible shift in their relationship. Others pointed out that online activity should not be taken as confirmation of personal matters.

Many fans also highlighted that neither Trisha nor Vijay has responded to these rumours. Despite the silence, discussions continue to grow, with short clips and screenshots being widely shared. However, most of these claims remain unverified and are based purely on speculation.

See user’s reactions on Trisha Krishnan and Vijay here

TrishaKrishnan unfollowing @TVKVijayHQ on Instagram has sparked fresh speculation on social media. Fans also noticed that Trisha did not publicly wish Vijay on his birthday this year, leading to rumors that the two may have grown apart.#trishavijay#breakup pic.twitter.com/6v7W4jWdkP — Premalatha_M (@MPremalatha4u) June 23, 2026

Yesterday was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Thalapathy’s birthday but it is being heard that Trisha Krishnan has unfollowed him on Instagram. Now seeing this, Vijay’s fans are very happy and some friends are saying that this is very good. I am unable to understand what logic… pic.twitter.com/lJCKafLKrF — Khurapati Balak (@khurapatibalak3) June 23, 2026

Trisha Krishnan’s past appearance with Vijay

Adding to the conversation, fans also recalled Trisha’s presence at Vijay’s public swearing-in ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on May 10. She attended the event with her mother and was seen among several guests witnessing the ceremony. This earlier appearance had already sparked interest among fans, making the recent silence even more noticeable to some observers.

For the unversed, Trisha Krishnan was previously engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, but the engagement ended the same year. Vijay, on the other hand, has been married to Sangeeta Sornalingam since 1998. The couple has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Both have largely kept their personal lives away from public discussion, though they remain frequently discussed in entertainment circles.

No official confirmation from Trisha Krishnan and Vijay

Despite the growing online chatter, there is no official confirmation regarding any unfollow activity or changes in their personal equation. Much of the current discussion is based on fan observations and social media interpretation rather than verified facts.