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Weather Warning: Rain alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, heatwave in Delhi? – Check IMD forecast

IMD has forecast rainfall, gusty winds, and thunderstorms for many states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim for today.

Weather Warning: Rain alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, heatwave in Delhi? – Check IMD forecast | Image: ANI

Weather Warning: Several Indian states are expected to witness rainfall, gusty winds, thunderstorms and lightning from Friday, May 1. Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a weather shift on Thursday when rain and a hailstorm brought relief from heatwave conditions. The capital city may witness a partly cloudy sky today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate showers for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for today. Check IMD forecast here.











