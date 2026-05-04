Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit visits his home with bouquet as TVK creates history, video goes viral

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Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Thalapathy Vijays astrologer Radhan Pandit visits his home with bouquet as TVK creates history, video goes viral

A wave of reactions spreads online as unexpected visuals from Chennai capture attention during a crucial election day where political developments and personal moments around Thalapathy Vijay become widely discussed across social platforms.

Thalapathy Vijay (PC: Twitter)

Early election counting in Tamil Nadu has taken everyone by surprise as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Thalapathy Vijay, is showing a strong debut performance with around 110 seats. The numbers have created a wave of discussion across the state as a new political force appears to be challenging established giants. At the same time, a separate moment from Chennai has gone viral where astrologer Radhan Pandit visited TVK supremo’s residence with gifts, adding emotional and symbolic weight to an already intense election atmosphere.

Why did Radhan Pandit visit Thalapathy Vijay’s home?

Celebrity astrologer Radhan Pandit reached Vijay’s residence in Chennai carrying a bouquet, a ceremonial shawl and other congratulatory items. His arrival came during a time when early election trends showed TVK making unexpected gains across constituencies. The timing of the visit quickly caught attention as it aligned with rising numbers in favour of the Vijay party. People nearby and online viewers noticed the significance of the moment as political excitement grew outside his home.

What did the viral video show from Vijay’s residence?

The viral video shows Radhan Pandit stepping out of his vehicle holding gifts before entering the house. The visuals spread quickly across social media platforms within minutes. Many fans reacted strongly and connected the visit with earlier predictions made about Vijay political journey.

The clip became a talking point as supporters shared their interpretations of what the moment could mean for the ongoing election results.Meanwhile the security has also been increased outside actor’s home to avoid any kind of unwanted situation.

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Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Joseph Vijay to Thalapathy Vijay, how TVK supremo’s journey began from Naalaiya Theerpu

Watch viral video of astrologer Radhan Pandit visiting TVK supremo’s house

#ThalapathyVijay’s astrologer, Radhan Pandit, visited #Vijay’s residence with a bouquet and a shawl. He was immediately received at the residence. He predicted that #TVK will form the government. pic.twitter.com/1VaY7PjAPd — Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) May 4, 2026

How are fans reacting to TVK’s election performance?

Online reactions have been intense with supporters celebrating the strong debut of TVK in Tamil Nadu politics. Some users believe Vijay could emerge as a key opposition leader if trends continue while others see this as a turning point in state politics. There are also critical voices questioning the shift but overall engagement on social media has surged significantly. The situation has turned both political and emotional for many observers.

What was Radhan Pandit’s earlier prediction about Vijay?

Radhan Pandit had earlier spoken about Vijay horoscope in glowing terms calling it a rare and powerful alignment. He described it as a tsunami horoscope and suggested that Vijay had the potential to rise to top leadership positions in Tamil Nadu politics. His past statements are now being widely shared again as current election trends appear to align with his earlier claims.

How is TVK performing in Tamil Nadu Poll Results 2026?

Current counting trends show TVK leading with around 110 seats while AIADMK holds 64 seats and DMK stands at 60 seats. This marks one of the most unexpected outcomes in recent Tamil Nadu political history as a debut party has managed to challenge long standing political powers. Analysts are closely watching how final results will shape the future political landscape.











