As Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK leads in Tamil Nadu elections, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan arrives at actor’s residence in Chennai- Watch Video





Actor Trisha Krishnan was spotted arriving at the Chennai residence of TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay during a tense counting day in Tamil Nadu which quickly drew public attention. The visit created a strong buzz as early trends showed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam moving ahead in the race and leading in around 106 out of 234 seats. Her appearance at such a crucial political moment added curiosity among fans and observers as discussions around the election results and the timing of her visit began trending widely across social media platforms.

Watch viral video of Trisha Krishnan visiting Thalapathy Vijay here

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/Sezg1xgYDQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

*This copy is getting updated.*









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