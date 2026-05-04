Assam election result: Big setback for Congress as Gaurav Gogoi loses from Jorhat seat





Assam assembly election result 2026: In a big setback for the Congress party in Assam, top leader Gaurav Gogoi has lost his from Jorhat. As per the update shared by Election Commission of India, the Assam Congress Chief has lost his seat to BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami by a huge margin of 23, 182 votes.

Gogoi, the sitting MP of Jorhat, polled 46,257 votes, while Goswami secured 69,439 votes, retaining the seat for a third consecutive term. Gogoi made his assembly election debut this time. On the other side, Goswami represented the constituency thrice as an AGP MLA and twice on a BJP ticket.

The deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha won the Jorhat parliamentary seat in 2024, defeating the BJP’s Topon Kumar Gogoi by 1,44,393 votes. Polling for all 126 assembly segments in Assam was held on April 9.





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