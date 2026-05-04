Thalapathy Vijay’s family reacts on TVK’s historic win, highlights his mother’s key role





Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: In a dramatic turn in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has shocked every political party by leading in more than 100 seats, leaving behind DMK and AIADMK, as per early trends. The massive lead triggered celebrations at the residence of TVK chief Vijay. The family members expressed optimism as results continued to unfold.

According to the latest trends, TVK is leading with 105, leaving behind DMK and AIADMK. It means that the party is in the path to form the government in the southern state. Though it needs some help from other smaller parties to touch the majority mark.

Also Read: Tiruchirappalli East Assembly Election Results Live: Who Will Win – TVK’s Vijay, AIADMK’s G Rajasekaran or DMK’s S Inigo Irudayaraj?

What Did Vijay’s Parents Say

Shoba Chandrasekhar expressed tremendous joy and said, “I am so happy”, as the family gathered to follow the counting updates.

His father SA Chandrasekhar told news agency ANI that “She is not only his mother. She is the first fan of Vijay. She is so happy…”

Cousin Grooved To ‘Whistle Podu’ Song

At Vijay’s residence, the family members were seen singing songs and dancing. Some of the family members were seen playing ‘Whistle Podu’ from Vijay’s film ‘The Greatest of All Time’.

A cousin of Vijay described the atmosphere and said, “He is a young and energetic person and everyone in Tamil Nadu is expecting that the biggest change through him and definitely we believe that he can do the best among everybody… In his last speech, he said the last speech that people believe in me so much… What he speaks about before the election, he will definitely make sure that it happens… It is an enormous victory.”

She added, “My aunt (Vijay’s mother) does not have words to talk. She is overwhelmed with happiness, and she is so humble, and that makes Vijay a person today. SA Chandrasekhar (his father) is very energetic, and Shobha (his mother) is very humble; the combination has worked on Vijay. That’s how it’s also going to work on the people also. We are very fortunate to have him as our own person in the family. I’m also overjoyed.”

For the context, TVK chief Vijay was seen leading in both seats contested, including Tiruchirappalli (East) by over 6,000 votes, with 16,579 votes after the fourth round, compared to DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj’s approximately 10,000 votes at that stage.

He is also leading in Perambur with a margin exceeding 10,000 votes against DMK’s R D Shekar.

Party Workers Gathered Outside TVK Headquarters

Party workers gathered outside TVK headquarters in Chennai, celebrating with flags and sweets as projections suggested the party could emerge as the single-largest force in the assembly.

Security was also tightened at Vijay’s residence, with senior police officials deployed as trends strengthened in favour of TVK.

TVK’s national spokesperson, Felix Gerald, described the trends as decisive, saying, “You will see that there is no need for any coalition. I can assure you that much, we will form the Govt on our own…There are no ifs and buts; it is a very clear mandate. The message is very clear – people have put a full stop to the loot, corruption, nepotism and family politics. This is the end of the dynasty, this is the end of DMK.”

Vijay, who has emerged as the most prominent political debutant in the elections, is being seen as a major disruptor in the state’s traditional Dravidian political space.

It is worth noting that the actor-turned-politician has emerged as one of the most prominent political leaders in the Assembly elections. Following the result, Vijay is seen as a giant killer who is on the way to defeating the much stronger DMK.

(with ANI inputs)





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