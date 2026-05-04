When Shah Rukh Khan got Thalapathy Vijay to dance live on stage and left Trisha Krishnan smiling- Watch Video





The political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu has taken a dramatic turn as counting for the 2026 Assembly elections has now been concluded, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by TVK supremo Thalapathy Vijay, delivering a remarkable debut. The party has crossed the majority mark and established itself as a powerful new force in the state. Celebrations were seen outside Vijay’s residence while security remained tight due to large gatherings of supporters. Amid this intense political moment, a throwback video has resurfaced online showing a lighter side of Vijay from his film days, bringing back memories of a stage moment that fans still talk about today.

What happened when Shah Rukh Khan met Thalapathy Vijay on stage?

The viral throwback moment goes back to 2013 when Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan attended an award event in Chennai. Despite the hot weather and discomfort, he kept the audience entertained with his energy. When Vijay was invited on stage to receive an award for his 2012 mega blockbuster Thuppakki, SRK decided to do something unexpected. Instead of a simple award handover, he encouraged Vijay to dance in front of the live audience, creating a fun and spontaneous moment.

How did Thalapathy Vijay react to Shah Rukh Khan’s request?

At first, Vijay appeared slightly hesitant, but soon gave in to the cheerful request. After a brief pause, he began dancing to the Google song from Thuppakki which he had sung himself. Shah Rukh Khan joined him and tried to match his moves which made the audience cheer loudly. The entire moment turned into an entertaining highlight of the evening showing a rare and playful side of both stars.

Watch viral video of Thalapathy Vijay tapping feet with Shah Rukh Khan here

when shah rukh khan tried to make vijay dance in front of a live audience, which wasn’t even in the script and trisha also supported it pic.twitter.com/Zrt3bods3p — Raj (@idfcwau) May 4, 2026

Also read: Educational qualifications of TVK’s chief Thalapathy Vijay, the man who breached DMK’s fort in Tamil Nadu

Why did Trisha Krishnan reaction gain attention?

Interestingly actor Trisha Krishnan, who is often linked with Vijay was seen smiling during the moment as he danced on stage. Her reaction quickly caught the attention of viewers. The camera also focused on Sangeetha Sornalingam who is currently in headlines due to personal developments. These reactions added another layer of interest to the already memorable stage interaction.

How does this moment connect with current shapeshift in Tamil Nadu politics?

This old clip has started trending again at a time when Vijay has achieved a major political milestone with TVK success in Tamil Nadu elections. Fans are revisiting his journey from cinema entertainer to political leader. The contrast between his fun stage presence and his current serious political role is being widely discussed across platforms.

What do final election results indicate about the future of Tamil Nadu?

With counting now completed TVK has emerged with a strong majority crossing 110 seats. AIADMK and DMK have trailed behind marking a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics. In a significant development VS Babu of TVK has defeated MK Stalin in Kolathur which has added to the scale of this political transformation. This exceptional momentum shows that without any doubt Tamil Nadu’s favourite son has clearly established himself as a major political figure in the state.









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