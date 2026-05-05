IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s classic knock powers Chennai Super Kings to an 8-wicket win over Delhi Capitals

Home

Sports

IPL 2026: Sanju Samsons classic knock powers Chennai Super Kings to an 8-wicket win over Delhi Capitals

Sanju Samson ‘s impressive knock guides Chennai Super Kings to 8-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

CSK defeat DC by 8 wickets in IPL 2026

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: The match no. 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Match no. 48 playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

Also Read: WATCH: Sameer Rizvi cameo takes DC to respectable total against CSK at home

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Delhi Capitals had won the toss and decided to bat first. This decision came as a major blunder for Delhi Capitals (DC) as the opening pair KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka lost their wickets early in the match. KL Rahul scored 12 runs off 13 balls, including two fours. Meanwhile, his partner, Pathum Nissanka, scored 19 runs off 15 balls, including three fours and one six at a strike rate of 126.

After their dismissals, Delhi Capitals lost momentum and started losing important wickets in the match. However, star batters Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi gave hope to the team by scoring some good boundaries in the crucial time. Both batters build a strong partnership and helped Delhi Capitals post 155 runs on the board. Tristan Stubbs scored 38 runs off 31 balls, including one six and two fours. Meanwhile, Sameer Rizvi produced 40 runs off 24 balls, including four sixes.

For Chennai Super Kings, Noor Ahmed was the main bowler as he dismissed two Delhi Capitals batters and gave them a major setback in their innings. Meanwhile, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, Mukesh Choudhary and Akeal Hosein were the bowlers to get wickets in the match.

Let’s discuss the Chennai Super Kings batting performance. Star Chennai Super Kings batter, Sanju Samson played a crucial knock for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he scored an unbeaten 87 runs off 52 balls. In his knock, he smashed seven fours and six sixes. On the other hand, Kartik Sharma helped him to chase down the target with 41 runs in an innings, including four fours and two sixes. With the brilliant batting performance, Sanju Samson won the ‘Player of the Match’ award. Delhi Capitals captain, Axar Patel and Lungi Ngidi were the bowlers to get wickets.

Also Read: Good news for fans as Team India remain No.1 in ICC T20 rankings











