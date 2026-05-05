Union Cabinet approves proposal increasing number of Supreme Court judges





New Delhi: In a significant development on national executive, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to increase the strength of the Supreme Court from the present 34 judges to 38, including the Chief Justice of India. In the recent update, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said at present, the top court has 33 judges and the CJI. Therefore, a bill will be brought in the next session of Parliament to raise this strength by four. Here are all the details you need to know about the decision taken by the Union Cabinet on increasing the strength of the Supreme Court judges.

What will be the new limit of Supreme Court judges?

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, enhancing the number of judges from the present 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI). According to an official statement, the move is aimed at improving the efficiency and functioning of the Supreme Court while ensuring the expeditious delivery of justice.

“The increase in the number of judges will enable the Supreme Court to deal with cases more effectively and reduce pendency, thereby ensuring timely justice to litigants,” the government said.

What are the financial implications of increasing Supreme Court judges?

The financial implications arising out of the expansion, including salaries of judges, support staff, and related infrastructure, will be met from the Consolidated Fund of India.

The proposal traces its origins to Article 124(1) of the Constitution, which provides that the Supreme Court shall consist of a Chief Justice of India and such number of judges as Parliament may by law prescribe.

The strength of the apex court has been revised periodically through amendments to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. Initially capped at 10 judges (excluding the Chief Justice of India), the number was increased to 13 in 1960 and further to 17 in 1977. The sanctioned strength was subsequently raised to 25 in 1986 and to 30 in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies)





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