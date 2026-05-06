Home

News

Himanta Biswa Sarma led NDA government likely to take oath on May 12 after massive victory in assembly polls; check details

Following a decisive electoral win, the NDA government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to be sworn in on May 12, marking a strong continuation of leadership in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma submits his resignation to state Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya during a meeting (PTI image)

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: In a significant development day after the NDA achieved massive victory in Assam Assembly Election Results 2026, reports have covered that the BJP-led NDA government in Assam is likely to be sworn in for a third consecutive term on May 12. According to a report carried by news agency IANS, the NDA Legislature Party meeting will be held at 10 AM on May 10 in Guwahati. Here are all the details you need to know about the swearing in ceremony of the new NDA government in Assam.

What is NDA planning in Assam before oath taking ceremony?

As per the news agency report, all winning NDA candidates have been asked to reach Guwahati on May 9 ahead of the crucial meeting and the subsequent government formation process where alliance legislators are expected to formally elect their leader.

Also read: Assam election result: Big setback for Congress as Gaurav Gogoi loses from Jorhat seat

Senior BJP leaders, including former party national president J.P. Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, are also expected to arrive in Assam on May 9 to participate in discussions and related events.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

When will NDA stake claim to form new government in Assam?

The NDA is likely to stake claim to form the new government before Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on the evening of May 10 after the Legislature Party meeting, the IANS report said.

The BJP-led alliance secured a comfortable majority in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, paving the way for incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to return to power for another term. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the formation and swearing-in of the new BJP-led government in the state would take place after May 11 following completion of constitutional and organisational formalities.

Also read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Sarma said the Election Commission had formally notified the Assembly poll results, following which he tendered the resignation of his Council of Ministers in line with democratic traditions, the report added.

Election Commission officially declares results

“The Election Commission has officially declared the results and submitted the notification to the Governor. Immediately after that, I submitted my resignation as Chief Minister and also recommended dissolution of the present Assam Legislative Assembly,” Sarma said.

(With inputs from agencies)











