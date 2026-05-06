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Has Akshay Kumar undergone eye surgery and stepped away from shoot schedule?

Akshay Kumar is said to have paused his work commitments briefly after undergoing a minor medical procedure, with reports indicating a smooth recovery phase.

Akshay Kumar (PC: Twitter)

A short pause has entered the otherwise packed schedule of Akshay Kumar, as reports suggest the actor recently underwent a minor eye procedure in Mumbai. Known for juggling multiple film shoots throughout the year, the actor has now slowed down briefly to focus on recovery. The development has caught attention as fans are used to seeing him constantly working without long breaks. While there is no cause for concern, sources indicate that the procedure was routine and his health is stable. The temporary break appears to be a precautionary step rather than a major disruption in his professional commitments.

What is the reason behind Akshay Kumar’s break?

According to reports by Hindustan Times, the actor underwent a minor eye surgery on May 6 in Mumbai. The procedure was done for vision correction and was completed smoothly in the morning.

Sources close to the development shared that it was not a serious medical situation but doctors advised him to take some rest before returning to work. As a result, he has decided to step away from his shooting schedule for a short period to recover fully.

What was Akshay Kumar working on before the surgery?

Just before the procedure, Akshay Kumar had wrapped up the Kerala schedule of his upcoming film directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also features Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna in key roles. The actor even shared an update on social media expressing gratitude towards the team and calling the schedule a memorable experience. This timing allowed him to take a break without affecting the immediate shoot plan.

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How is his recent box office performance?

Akshay Kumar has reaffirmed his status as a bankable superstar with the massive success of his and Priyadarshan‘s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which has collected Rs 146.50 crore net in India and crossed Rs 231.03 crore worldwide. The film features a powerhouse ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar in a dual role, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Late Asrani and Manoj Joshi.

The story follows Arjun Acharya as he returns to his ancestral, “cursed” mansion to host his sister’s wedding, only to be drawn into a supernatural mystery involving ancient black magic and a legendary bride-stealing demon.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Worldwide: Akshay Kumar’s film smashes lifetime records of Stree; Earns Rs…

What are Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects?

Looking ahead Akshay Kumar has several films lined up. His upcoming projects include Haiwaan, Welcome To The Jungle, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat and Rohit Shetty’s most-awaited Golmaal 5. Once he completes his recovery he is expected to resume shooting and continue with his packed lineup.











