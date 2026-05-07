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Sirf hungama khada karna hamara maqsad nahi: What Indian Armed Forces said on Operation Sindoor anniversary

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who served as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during Operation Sindoor has said that Operation Sindoor was not an end.

Operation Sindoor- Representational image

Operation Sindoor anniversary: As India celebrates the anniversary of Operating Sindoor in which the forces of India launched attack on the terror bases of Pakistan, killing more than a hundred terrorists, the defence forces team which led the military strike against terrorism in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) said that the operation was not an end, but “just the beginning”. Adding to the statement, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai has said that the ‘Sirf hungama khada karna maqsad nahi’. Here are all the details you need to know about the statements released by the armed forces on the anniversary of Operating Sindoor.

What did Indian Armed Forces say on Operation Sindoor?

Emphasising that Operation Sindoor was “just the beginning”, the former DGMO concluded by quoting ‘Jan Kavi’ Dushyant Kumar Tyagi: “Sirf hungama khada karna mera maqsad nahi. Meri koshish hai ki yeh soorat badalni chahiye.”

Also read: Operation Sindoor: 22 minutes that shook Pakistan and changed India’s security doctrine- Remembering Bharat’s remarkable military operation

‘India’s fight against terror will go on’: Indian Armed Forces

“India’s fight against terror will go on. A year on, we remember not just the operation but also the principle behind it. India will defend its sovereignty, its security, and its people decisively, professionally and with the utmost responsibility,” he asserted.

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The press conference was also attended by Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, who served as Director General of Air Operations (DGAO) during Operation Sindoor, and Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, Director General of Naval Operations (DGNO), a report by IANS news agency said.

‘Sirf hungama khada karna mera maqsad nahi’: What was the purpose of India’s Operation Sindoor?

“Sirf hungama khada karna mera maqsad nahi. Meri koshish hai ki yeh soorat badalni chahiye. Operation Sindoor was not an end. It was just the beginning. India’s fight against terror will go on,” Ghai added.

Also read: ‘Nation salutes forces for giving fitting response to Pahalgam perpetrators’: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor anniversary

He further said a year on since the offensive, India remembers not just Operation Sindoor, but also the principle behind it.

‘Pakistan requested to stop’: Ex-DGMO Rajiv Ghai gives detailed account of Op Sindoor on anniversary

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who served as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during Operation Sindoor, said on Thursday that Pakistan had “compelled to negotiate” with India and “requested to stop” strikes against the country during the operation last year.

(With inputs from agencies)











