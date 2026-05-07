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Thalapathy Vijay fans go into celebration mode as Jana Nayagan title card calls TVK chief Tamil Nadu CM, video goes viral

A viral theatre video from Jana Nayagan screenings shows fans cheering loudly after a title card referred to Thalapathy Vijay as the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Thalapathy Vijay (PC: Twitter)

A new video linked to Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan has taken social media by storm and sparked huge celebrations among fans. The excitement began after clips from theatres showed a fresh title card referring to Vijay as the “Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.” Soon after the videos surfaced, fans were seen dancing, whistling and cheering loudly inside cinema halls. The viral moment came shortly after Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, achieved a major breakthrough in Tamil Nadu politics, which made the updated title card even more special for supporters across the state.

Viral title card sends fans into frenzy

Several videos shared online showed audiences erupting with excitement as the screen displayed the line “Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay in Jana Nayagan.” Fans inside theatres were seen clapping, dancing and recording the moment on their phones.

While the exact theatre screening of the updated version remains unclear, the videos spread rapidly across social media platforms within hours. Many supporters described the moment as emotional and symbolic, especially after Vijay’s recent political success in Tamil Nadu. One social media user even called it the “first ever CM title card for an actor in India.”

See viral clips of new Jana Nayagan title card here

India’s first time CM title card for actor ! #TVKVijay‌ pic.twitter.com/vHqDuRenku — _ ᴶᴱᴱⱽᴬ (@leodas_jeeva) May 6, 2026

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TVK chief’s political rise adds fuel to this special moment

The celebration around the title card became even bigger because it arrived soon after Vijay’s political debut. His party TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly after winning 108 seats.

Following the election results many fans had demanded that Jana Nayagan acknowledge Vijay’s new political identity. The updated title card appears to reflect that sentiment and has further strengthened the emotional connection between Vijay and his supporters.

Also read: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan planning a strategic release after 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections? Here’s what we know

The reaction of Jana Nayagan makers to Vijay’s historic victory

The production team behind Jana Nayagan also congratulated Vijay after the election results. Producer Venkat K Narayana shared a message praising the actor’s achievement and described it as a historic revolution that would be remembered for generations. The message quickly gained attention among fans who viewed it as a strong show of support from the film’s team.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay shares FIRST reaction after historic win in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

About Jana Nayagan release delay

Despite the growing excitement Jana Nayagan has not yet released in theatres. The film was initially expected to arrive on January 9 but the release was postponed. Reports later suggested a February release though that also did not happen. According to reports the film contains political references which reportedly led the Censor Board to refer the project to the Election Commission after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 15.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Vijay’s final film before fully focusing on politics. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.











