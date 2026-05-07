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Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Vijay unlikely to take oath today as new CM, Congress declares support to TVK

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Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Will TVK chief Vijay take oath today as new CM? The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections.

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Vijay unlikely to take oath today as new CM, Congress declares support to TVK(Photo Credit: ANI)

Tamil Nadu Government Formation News 2026 LIVE Updates: Actor-politician Vijay and the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which had a spectacular showing in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, have been in the spotlight for multiple reasons. He is even being hailed as a rising force in Tamil Nadu politics. TVK, a new entrant into the state politics, won 108 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly; however, falling 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark, the party will need support from other parties to form the new government in the State.

Tamil Nadu politics: Will Vijay take oath today as new CM?

Meanwhile, all eyes are glued to whether Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. According to sources cited by news agency ANI on Wednesday, Vijay is unlikely to take the oath today as Chief Minister, as the actor-turned-politician firms up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay net worth: How wealthy is TVK’s chief Vijay? Cars owned, luxurious house

Sources said TVK “does not have official figures as of now” and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark, ANI reported. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu in a spectacular assembly polls debut, has secured support of five Congress MLAs.

Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but has decided to extend support to TVK.

The Congress has won five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has bagged four seats. The CPI and CPI-M have two seats each. The outgoing ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has won 59 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won 47 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won only one seat, and so have the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), while the VCK has won two seats. Also Read: As Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK leads in Tamil Nadu elections, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan arrives at actor’s residence in Chennai- Watch Video The Congress had fought the assembly polls in a pre-poll alliance with the DMK, while the BJP had a tie-up with the AIADMK. It is to note that the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results were announced on Monday. One can check the results at the Election Commission of India’s website. Party Won Leading Total Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam – TVK 108 0 108 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – DMK 59 0 59 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – ADMK 47 0 47 Indian National Congress – INC 5 0 5 Pattali Makkal Katchi – PMK 4 0 4 Indian Union Muslim League – IUML 2 0 2 Communist Party of India – CPI 2 0 2 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi – VCK 2 0 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) 2 0 2 Bharatiya Janata Party – BJP 1 0 1 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam – DMDK 1 0 1 Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam – AMMKMNKZ 1 0 1 Total 234 0 234 The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections. 118 is the majority mark to form the government. The Congress has won five seats.











