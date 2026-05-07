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Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on Dabidi Dibidi controversy with Nandamuri Balakrishna, calls him…

Urvashi Rautela has finally responded to the debate around Dabidi Dibidi while speaking about her experience with Nandamuri Balakrishna and what she felt during their collaboration, offering a calm take on the controversy.

Urvashi Rautela on Nandamuri Balakrishna (PC: Twitter)

Urvashi Rautela has finally spoken about the ongoing discussion surrounding the Dabidi Dibidi song from her film Daaku Maharaaj, which also features Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actress addressed the controversy during a recent interview and shared her experience of working with the veteran star. Her comments come at a time when the song remains a talking point on social media due to mixed reactions from viewers. While online debate has grown around the film, Urvashi chose to focus on her working experience and personal interactions from the set.

Urvashi Rautela reacts to Dabidi Dibidi controversy

In a conversation with Radio Nasha, Urvashi Rautela said the discussion around Daaku Maharaaj gradually increased online and turned into a bigger topic than expected. She explained that the conversation around the song Dabidi Dibidi picked up momentum on social media and became part of a wider debate related to the film.

Despite the criticism, she spoke positively about her experience working with Nandamuri Balakrishna. She described the shoot environment as energetic and said the action sequences in the film were particularly impressive. Urvashi said, “Working with him was really amazing. The action portions were very good and he is very energetic on set.”

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Urvashi calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘very childlike.’

Urvashi also shared her personal impression of Nandamuri Balakrishna. She said that while people often see a serious image of him through viral videos and public appearances, her experience was quite different. She described him as “very childlike” and full of energy when interacting on set.

She added that he is easy to talk to and has a lively personality that surprises many people who only see his public persona. Urvashi also mentioned that he enjoys spending time with children and has a warm and friendly nature once people get to know him.

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A memorable gesture during shoot

During the interview, Urvashi recalled a small but memorable moment when Balakrishna was the first person to wish her on Valentine’s Day last year. She said this gesture reflected his thoughtful side and added that he is often misunderstood by the public. According to her, he may appear strict or intense at times but is actually grounded and approachable in real life.

Why Dabidi Dibidi faced criticism?

The song Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj faced backlash online due to its choreography and the noticeable age gap between the lead actors. Despite the criticism, the song remained part of the final cut in the film and continued to trend on social platforms.

About Daaku Maharaaj?

Daaku Maharaaj is a Telugu action thriller released on January 12, 2025 and directed by Bobby Kolli. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as Seetharam a civil engineer who becomes a vigilante known as Daaku Maharaaj. He later disguises himself as a driver named Nanaji to protect a young girl while fighting antagonist Balwant Singh Thakur played by Bobby Deol.

Made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore the film had a strong opening and went on to collect approximately Rs 126.11 crore worldwide becoming the second highest grossing film of Balakrishna’s career.











