Chandranath Rath Murder: CCTV footage emerges of Suvendu Adhikari aide’s car; SUV seen passing through…





The CCTV footage of Chandranath Rath’s car moments before the attack has emerged. In the footage, the car can be seen entering a narrow lane. On Wednesday night, in a shocking development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was murdered by unidentified goons. The murder took place at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district.

Rath suffered bullet injuries in head, chest, and abdomen, following which he was rushed to hospital but was declared dead. A cop from Barasat said, “Chandranath Rath has been shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Investigation is going on.”

FIRST CCTV VIDEO OF THE ATTACK ON CHANDRA

DIABOLICAL. pic.twitter.com/kyj4PR48lQ — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 7, 2026









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