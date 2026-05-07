SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer lashes out at his players after Punjab's 3rd consecutive loss, he says...

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SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer lashes out at his players after Punjabs 3rd consecutive loss, he says…

Following a 3rd consecutive loss after going unbeaten in their first 7 matches of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings appear to be in a spot of bother. The Shrey

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings will face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 match at Mullanpur. (Photo: IANS)

Following a 3rd consecutive loss after going unbeaten in their first 7 matches of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings appear to be in a spot of bother. The Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered their latest defeat from the hands of Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 49 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Highlights Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer lashed out at his players for their poor fielding effort, which saw them drop three simple catches of Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan, who went on to smash half-centuries lay the foundation for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s victory in match number 49 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season

Punjab were handed a 33-run loss and the major reason behind this defeat was their fielding, which was absolutely poor throughout the evening. Captain Shreyas Iyer highlighted the same thing in his post-match talk and lambasted on his players for their lack of focus which led to this humiliating defeat. The North Indian franchise now has 4 more matches to ensure top 4 qualification but another loss in their remaining fixtures would surely jeopardize their play-offs hopes.

Also Read: SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Cooper Conolly’s lone fight goes in vain as Punjab suffer agonizing defeat in Hyderabad

Yesterday’s result saw Punjab drop down to the 2nd spot, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the summit of the points table for the first time this season. Only one point separates the two teams at the moment with PBKS having an extra game in hand. Tonight’s contest between reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and bottom of the table Lucknow Super Giants could shake up the ladder.

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Shreyas Iyer’s decision to bowl first after losing the toss was perhaps the right decision but his bowlers were heavily let down by the fielders. Although Hyderabad got off to a flying start, thanks to Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head’s 54-run opening stand, the Orange Army could not have posted a 235 on the board if Punjab’s effort on the field was a bit better.

Following the departures of Abhishek (35 off 13) and Head (38 off 19), Punjab dropped three crucial catches of Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan even before the Hyderabadi duo smashed half-centuries.

Shashank Singh dropped a simple catch of Klaasen when the latter was at 9, whereas Cooper Connolly and Lockie Ferguson thwarted two chances to get Kishan out for 9 and 18 respectively.

Both the batters then thrashed the Punjab bowlers with Klaasen scoring 69 off 43 and Kishan smashing 55 off 32. Towards the backend of the innings, SRH all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy added 29 off just 13 balls at a daunting strike rate of 223 which helped his side post a mammoth 235 on a surface that changed drastically in the 2nd innings.

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Punjab had an off day with the bat as their opening duo – Priyansh Arya (1) and Prabhsimran Singh (3) shared just 4 runs between them, while captain Shreyas Iyer departed for just 5 runs. Their Australian recruit Cooper Connolly was the lone fighter, remaining not out at 107 off 59 but the left-hander could not get his team over the line due to the lack of support from the other end.

Shreyas Iyer calls for major improvement from his players

While speaking to the commentators after the match, Shreyas Iyer did not holdback and lashed out at his players for the dropped catches. Iyer stated that Punjab will not be able to make a comeback if they continue to thwart simple catches on the field.

He also mentioned that Punjab did have a good start but any sense of complacency could cost them in the future.

“It’s too much now. If we keep dropping catches, how will we make a comeback? The wicket slowed down later in the day. Hyderabad showed us how to win matches. I think we had a great start to the tournament and everyone was in a good space, but if we keep playing like this, it won’t help us in the future.” – Shreyas Iyer said after the match.

Up next, Punjab Kings will host the Delhi Capitals at the scenic HPCA stadium in Dharamshala on Monday, May 11.











