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LSG vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 50: When, Where, How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to rise to the top of the table with a win over 10th-placed Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium on Thursday.

RCB opener Virat Kohli bats in the nets at Ekana Stadium ahead of IPL 2026 match vs LSG on Thursday. (Source: X)

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to take a big step towards the Playoffs and rise to the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table when they take on bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. RCB are one of three teams on 12 points currently along with Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans and are in 3rd place behind Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

A win for RCB on Thursday night will take them to 14 points – level with Sunrisers Hyderabad – but they can go ahead thanks to their superior net run-rate. But RCB are coming into this clash after a four-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans and can’t afford a run of losses like Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS side.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap updates after match no 49: Kavya Maran’s SRH rise to top, Heinrich Klaasen goes past Abhishek Sharma

Rishabh Pant’s LSG team are almost out of the race to make the Playoffs after their six-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians earlier this week. Sanjiv Goenka’s team have only managed a couple of wins so far this season but can upset the equation for other teams in the race of Playoffs.

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“We can all see how the table is panning out, but we can’t be distracted by what’s happening with other teams. We can only focus on what we want to do and the task we have on our hands as of now is the game against LSG tomorrow,” RCB assistant coach Malolan Rangarajan said in the pre-match press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday.

“We’re always looking as a unit at how we can improve and the trends in the tournament, how we can capitalise on those things. Our focus is now on this next game,” he added.

Also Read | SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Cooper Conolly’s lone fight goes in vain as Punjab suffer agonizing defeat in Hyderabad

LSG have a forgettable record in their IPL history at home till date with 13 wins and 20 defeats, including one in the Super Over. Only Gujarat Lions, Deccan Chargers and Pune Warriors fared worse at home.

RCB also hold the edge over LSG when it comes to head-to-head record with 5 wins and 2 losses and have never lost to them at the Ekana Stadium till date and will look to maintain this winning streak.

Still here, showing up. Every day pic.twitter.com/qddgcvN2hx — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 7, 2026

Here are all the details about Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50…

When is Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 will take place on Thursday, May 7.

Where is Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 will be held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 on TV in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 50 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam











