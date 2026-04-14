The Times of Bengal

CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings look to double points tally vs Kolkata Knight Riders but will MS Dhoni play

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Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK will eye a second successive win against beleaguered KKR, who are yet to win a match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.


Published date india.com
Updated: April 14, 2026 2:50 PM IST



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