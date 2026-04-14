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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Chennai Weather Update: Will rain and wet weather interrupt Sanju Samson show at Chepauk

Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping that rain doesn’t come calling in their IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Will rain affect CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 match in Chennai on Tuesday? (Photo: IANS)

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings finally managed to post a win in the IPL 2026 season, defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at Chepauk on Saturday thanks to a brilliant unbeaten century by new opener Sanju Samson. CSK will now go up against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 22 of the IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

KKR are the only team yet to win a single match this season and it is a golden opportunity for the home side to double their points tally at home. To the disappointment of their fans, CSK will once again miss the services of their ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni, who is yet to regain full fitness from the calf strain that he suffered ahead of the season.

The Chennai fans will be hoping that there is no interruption in the match due to rain or wet weather in the city. In what should be good news for CSK and KKR fans, the weather prediction for Tuesday evening will be rather clear.

There is a warning for extreme hot weather in Chennai issued for Tuesday but the temperature should come down to around 29 degrees Celsius by the time the match gets underway at 730pm IST. However, the humidity will be at very high level at 78 per cent, making it rather tough for all the players in the field.

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Around 12 per cent cloud cover is expected in Chennai for the game but there is no possibility of rain predicted so far for Tuesday evening.

Check Chennai weather prediction for CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 match HERE…

The CSK vs KKR game is set to take place on pitch no. 6 at the Chepauk which had traditionally helped the side batting first in the night matches. Even Delhi Capitals found it tough to force the pace while chasing in their last match at the venue against CSK while chasing 213 to win on Saturday.

The team winning the toss will once again look to bat first and set a massive total in a big to dictate the proceedings on Tuesday.

What will happen if CSK vs KKR match is washed out?

Kolkata Knight Riders have already been forced to share a point with Punjab Kings when their IPL 2026 match at the Eden Gardens was washed out due to rain earlier this month. The one point that KKR have earned due to the abandoned game is the only point that they have so far on the Points Table.

CSK also had their opening match of IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals affected by rain in Guwahati last month. But apart from a delayed toss, no overs were lost due to rain. Over the years, only one CSK vs KKR has been washed out completely due to rain and it was back in IPL 2009 season in South Africa.











