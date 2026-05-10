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I believe you too will soon learn: How former Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wished Vijay on becoming new CM

Former Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin congratulated ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay on becoming the new Chief Minister with a message that has sparked political discussion.

TN Former CM MK Stalin- File image

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday congratulated newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, while also cautioning him against blaming the previous government over the state’s financial condition and urging him to fulfil the promises made to the people during the election campaign.

In a post on X, Stalin extended his wishes to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and welcomed the announcements signed by Vijay immediately after assuming office. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, @ActorVijay, leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, upon assuming this responsibility. I also welcome the announcements you have signed immediately upon taking office,” Stalin wrote.

However, the DMK chief took exception to Vijay’s remarks regarding the financial condition of the state and the debt burden inherited from the previous administration. “Don’t start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What’s needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern,” Stalin said.

“There is money. What is needed is the will to provide for the people and administrative capability,” Stalin said. Referring to the previous DMK government’s tenure, Stalin stated that his administration had implemented several welfare schemes despite facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, floods, and what he termed as the “step-motherly treatment” of the Union BJP government.

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Responding to Vijay’s allegation that the previous government left behind debts exceeding ₹10 lakh crore and “emptied the treasury,” Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s debt remained within permitted limits. He also pointed out that the state’s financial position had already been clearly explained in the February Budget.

“Did you not know this before making several promises to the people? Do not mislead the people who voted for you,” Stalin remarked.

Stalin further said that Vijay, who had promised only “practical and achievable” schemes during the election campaign, had only now entered governance and would gradually understand the complexities of administration. “I believe you too will soon learn, as we did, the nuances of how to fulfil promises given to the people. Along with the voters, I too expect that,” he said.











