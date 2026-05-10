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PM Modi calls CM Vijay, congratulates him

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by many national and regional leaders, film personalities, party workers and thousands of supporters.

PM Modi called CM Vijay

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Regarding this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on becoming the CM. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay had a phone conversation on Sunday during which PM Modi congratulated Vijay on taking oath as Chief Minister. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi posted on the social media platform ‘X’ and said, ” Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people.”

What Did PM Modi and CM Vijay Post

CM Vijay thanked PM Modi for his congratulations. Posting on social media platform X, he said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl for his kind wishes on my assumption of office as the Chief Minister. Our sole objective is the welfare and progress of our people. We look forward to the active support and cooperation of the Union Government for the continued growth of Tamil Nadu.”

I extend my sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl for his kind wishes on my assumption of office as the Chief Minister. Our sole objective is the welfare and progress of our people. We look forward to the active support and cooperation of the… https://t.co/vKqznNY2AX — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 10, 2026

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Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to him as CM. Vijay’s swearing-in ended nearly six decades of dominance by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Swearing-in Ceremony

In addition to a grand ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, N. Anand, Aadhav Arjun, KG Arun Raj, KA. Sengottaiyan, P. Venketaramanan, R. Nirmalkumar, Rajamohan, Dr. TK Prabhu and Selvi S. Keertana took oath as ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by many national and regional leaders, film personalities, party workers and thousands of supporters, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The swearing-in ceremony was completed amid heavy security arrangements. After the TVK-led coalition got the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, Vijay met the Governor and submitted the claim. TVK emerged as the single largest party in the recent assembly elections, but fell short of a majority. Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India-Marxist supported TVK to form the government.

Vijay’s swearing-in marks a major change in Tamil Nadu politics, as it is the first time since 1967 that a non-Dravidian party has come to power in the state.

(With IANS inputs)











