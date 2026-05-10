RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Raipur’s full weather report for match number 54 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium

On the flip side, RCB’s momentum endured a blow in their previous match on May 7, suffering a tight 9-run defeat to LSG at the Ekana Stadium. In what was a rain-affected contest, Mitchell Marsh’s spectacular 111 propelled Lucknow to 209/3.
RCB’s chase began disastrously as Virat Kohli was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Prince Yadav. While Rajat Patidar kept hopes alive with his 61 and Tim David added late fireworks, the defending champions were restricted to 203/6. Despite the loss, RCB remains firmly in the top four, thanks to their superior net run rate.
Also Read: RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026 predicted playing XI: Check who could be included in tonight’s game
RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Raipur’s full weather report
Tonight in Raipur, conditions are expected to be clear and dry for the match. The temperature will drop to a low of 26 degree Celsius with absolutely no chances of rain. Winds will be coming from the west at 5 mph, while humidity levels are forecasted at 38%.
RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(WK), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Hardik Pandya, Krish Bhagat
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal