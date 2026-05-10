RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Raipur’s full weather report for match number 54 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium

On the flip side, RCB’s momentum endured a blow in their previous match on May 7, suffering a tight 9-run defeat to LSG at the Ekana Stadium. In what was a rain-affected contest, Mitchell Marsh’s spectacular 111 propelled Lucknow to 209/3.

RCB’s chase began disastrously as Virat Kohli was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Prince Yadav. While Rajat Patidar kept hopes alive with his 61 and Tim David added late fireworks, the defending champions were restricted to 203/6. Despite the loss, RCB remains firmly in the top four, thanks to their superior net run rate.

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