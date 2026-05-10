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RCB vs MI Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score

This blockbuster fixture will see a massive face-off between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli, who has historically dominated this fixture with nearly 980 runs, faces a Bumrah who leads the head-to-head wicket tally with 29 scalps. A highly entertaining and interesting match is on the cards. The game starts from 7:30PM (IST) onwards

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton during Mumbai Indians’ match against the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026

Tonight, the Indian Premier League spotlight shifts to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Mumbai Indians in Raipur. This match is a crucial one for both teams, especially for the defending champions RCB, who are winless in their last two games. The South Indian franchise is just 2-3 wins away from securing a play-offs spot but MI will try their best tonight to wreck their ship.

Under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, the defending champions RCB are comfortably placed 4th with 12 points. A victory tonight will help them take another step forward to secure a playoff berth and put an end to their recent two-game skid.

For MI, however, the margin for error has vanished. Sitting in 9th place with just 6 points, Mumbai are in a do-or-die scenario as a loss tonight would mathematically get them out of the 2026 season.

This blockbuster fixture will see a massive face-off between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli, who has historically dominated this fixture with nearly 980 runs, faces a Bumrah who leads the head-to-head wicket tally with 29 scalps. A highly entertaining and interesting match is on the cards. The game starts from 7:30PM (IST) onwards.

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Here are all the live streaming details of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 match no 54…

When is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 match no 54 going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 match no 54 will take place on Sunday, May 10.

Where is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 match no 54 going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 match no 54 will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

What time will Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 match no 54 start?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 match no 54 will begin at 7:30pm IST.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 match no 54 Live in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 match no 53 will be available LIVE on the Star Sports network channels in India as well as the JioHotstar app/website.

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Hardik Pandya, Krish Bhagat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal











