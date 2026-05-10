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Vijay will always be special to me: Trisha Krishnan once praised Tamil Nadu CM, calling him amazing

Trisha Krishnan once praised the now chief minister of Tamil Nadu, who happens to be her rumoured boyfriend. Scroll down to read what she said.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan (Image: X)

TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay took his oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10. The rumoured girlfriend of Tamil Nadu CM, Trisha Krishnan, reached Chennai to witness the moment at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Here, we take you through a moment when Trisha once acknowledged how special Vijay is to her. Trisha Krishnan spoke about working with Vijay in an old interview. She talked about their first film, Ghilli.

What did Trisha say?

The rumoured girlfriend of Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, in an old interview said, “Vijay is amazing. I have done four films with him. And to be very honest, when we started Ghilli I didn’t have much of a rapport with him because everyone knows Vijay is a very quiet person. Very reserved, comes on set, does his work. But thanks to my team of Ghilli, we became really good friends.”

She added, “Vijay is a person who will always (be) very special to me because he was the co-star with whom I have given the biggest hits… I’ve never seen him lose his cool. He’s so professional on set, he does his work, completes his task, and he’s someone who you always look back and say that one person I’ll always be fond of. He’s one of them.”

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan celebrates rumoured boyfriend Thalapathy Vijay’s victory by doing THIS – See pics

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Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan

There’s a high speculation that Thalapathy Vijay and the rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan may make their relationship public. According to reports, the two have been dating for quite some time now. Furthermore, they became intensified in February. It happened because the wife of Vijay, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce, as per reports alleging that Vijay was involved with a prominent actress in the industry.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s bodyguard reveals something BIG is coming amid government formation: ‘Stay patient, unfolding…’

TVK’s win in Tamil Nadu

Earlier on May 9, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol. Thirumavalavan provided an official confirmation letter to Aadhav Arjuna, TVK General Secretary- Election Campaign Management, and extended the party’s support to TVK to form a government in the state. VCK chief Thirumavalavan wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor stating that the party has extended support to the TVK.

After taking an oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay had a special message for the Gen Z voters of the state in his address and said, “I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future. Stay confident this Vijay Mama will always be there for you.”











