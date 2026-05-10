Trisha Krishnan net worth: From luxury car collection to grand house in Chennai; here’s what Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend owns

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Trisha Krishnan net worth: From luxury car collection to grand house in Chennai; heres what Tamil Nadu CM Vijays rumoured girlfriend owns

Trisha Krishnan owns a luxury car collection, which includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a BMW 5-Series, a Range Rover Evoque, and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Scroll down to know her net worth.

Trisha Krishnan (Image: ANI)

Trisha Krishnan is a popular actress from the South Indian film industry. She has starred in many blockbuster movies like Ghilli, 96, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, and Varsham. The actress has established her name strongly in South Indian cinema and has worked on multiple films, brand deals, and other work. Here, we take you through the details of her net worth.

Trisha Krishnan’s net worth

According to a report, Tamil Nadu CM’s rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan has a net worth of around Rs 85 crore. A huge part of her income comes through mediums like films. According to reports, she is said to charge around Rs 3 crore for every project. After her increased popularity in some films, she has increased her fees. She had charged Rs 5 crore for the film Leo, as per reports.

Alongside this, she earns from multiple brand endorsements and promotional-based work. According to reports, she charges almost Rs 9 crore for such projects. She also has a house in Chennai, which is said to be worth almost Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore. In addition, she has another space in Hyderabad of almost Rs 6 to Rs 7 crore. Trisha’s collection of luxury cars is also included in her assets, which comprise a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a BMW 5-Series, a Range Rover Evoque, and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Also Read: ‘Vijay will always be special to me’: Trisha Krishnan once praised Tamil Nadu CM, calling him ‘amazing’

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Thalapathy Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend

There’s major speculation that Thalapathy Vijay and the rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan may make their relationship public now. The two have been dating for quite some time now, as per the reports. In addition, they became intensified in the month of February as Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce, as per reports, in which she alleged that Vijay was involved with a prominent actress in the industry.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK victory to become the best birthday gift for Trisha Krishnan, fans call it ‘destiny’

Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu CM

TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay took his oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, and his rumoured girlfriend, Trisha Krishnan, reached Chennai to witness the moment at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

After taking an oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay had a special message for the Gen Z voters of the state in his address and said, “I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future. Stay confident this Vijay Mama will always be there for you.”











