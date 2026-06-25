Mirzapur: The Movie teaser review: Guddu Pandit vs Munna Bhaiya explodes again as Jeetendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan shake up the origin story





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Mirzapur The Movie teaser Out (PC: Twitter)





The teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie brings back the intense world of “bhaukaal” to the big screen, focusing on the brutal gang rivalry that fans already know from the series. It highlights the explosive conflict between Munna Tripathi and Guddu Pandit while also introducing fresh twists with Jeetendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. The film is positioned as a prequel to the popular web series, adding a new layer to the origin story.

*This copy is getting updated.*