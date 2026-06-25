Bobby Deol’s unexpected response to a question about India’s Got Latent has caught the internet’s attention. While his Alpha co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari recently appeared on the show’s second season, Bobby Deol’s answer is going viral.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/bobby-deols-unexpected-reaction-to-indias-got-latent-question-amid-alpha-the-buzz-goes-viral-i-dont-even-8456876/ Copy









Bobby Deol’s take on Samay Raina show (Twitter)





India’s Got Latent Season 2 has been making headlines ever since it returned with a new season and new celebrity guests. Among the biggest names to feature on the show were Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who appeared as part of the promotions for their upcoming film Alpha. However, it was Bobby Deol’s recent reaction to the show that unexpectedly grabbed attention. During a media interaction, the actor was asked whether he would consider appearing on India’s Got Latent in the future. His answer left many surprised and quickly became a talking point online.

Bobby Deol’s surprising response about India’s Got Latent

While interacting with the media, Bobby Deol was asked if he would like to be a guest on Samay Raina’s popular comedy show, India’s Got Latent. To everyone’s surprise, Bobby reportedly responded by asking what show it was and said that he was not aware of it. In the video, we can see Bobby Deol saying, “Yeh kaunsa show hai (What show is this)? I don’t even know about it.” His reaction instantly went viral, with clips from the interaction spreading across social media platforms.

What Show is that ? I didn’t even know#BobbyDeol Completely Neglected “India’s got latent & Refuses to PROMOTE his film #Alpha on the set of #SamayRaina which is known for ~ ABUSIVE & Socially INAPPROPRIATE HUMOUR One Blunt RESPONSE & internet is calling it the ultimate… pic.twitter.com/BHl9dmlLGi — Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) June 22, 2026

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on India’s Got Latent Season 2

Before Bobby Deol’s comments made headlines, India’s Got Latent Season 2 had already created excitement by bringing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari onto the show for its first episode. The duo appeared on the premiere episode as part of the promotional campaign for Alpha. Recently, Alia Bhatt even revealed that she had watched the show previously and enjoyed it so much that she found herself laughing uncontrollably during a flight.

About India’s Got Latent Season 2

The second season of India’s Got Latent has been one of the much-awaited shows of the year 2026. Hosted by comedian Samay Raina, the show returned after a long break following a major controversy that happened in early 2025. The show continues its unique format where contestants present their hidden skills in front of celebrity judges and a live audience.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 raises the entertainment scale with sharper performances, more energy, and spontaneous reactions that keep things engaging. Since its release, it has already started gaining attention for its viral moments and lineup of participants.