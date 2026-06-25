According to a PIB Fact Check, the viral video claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free air conditioners for Aadhaar card holders is AI-generated and fake.





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Did PM Modi announce free ACs for every Aadhaar cardholder? Government says, ‘This is…’





Social media is often flooded with videos and claims that are shared with the intent of spreading misinformation. Several tweets with fake videos and information are shared on a daily basis to panic people. Rumours about an LPG crisis, a shortage of domestic cooking gas cylinders, and the RBI banning ₹500 notes often go viral on social media. Often, people tend to believe the images and videos that are posted online without checking its authencity.

Recently, a viral video was posted on social media that claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that everyone will be given a free air conditioner on their Aadhaar card. However, PIB Fact Check has dismissed these rumours, terming them ‘fake’.

According to a PIB Fact Check, the viral video claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free air conditioners for Aadhaar card holders is AI-generated and fake. PIB clarified that the Prime Minister has made no such announcement and urged people not to fall for misleading content circulating on social media.

Sharing a post on X, PIB fact check said, “A video circulating on social media shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that everyone will be given a free air conditioner on their Aadhaar card.”

“This is an #AI generated #fake video. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not made any such announcement. Please remain vigilant. Do not fall for the lure of enticing content and do not forward such messages.”