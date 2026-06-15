IND A vs SL A 2026 4th Match: All-round show by star player from Preity Zinta’s PBKS goes in vain as Indian team lose in Super Over

India ‘A’ lost to Sri Lanka ‘A’ in the 4th match of ODI tri-series via the Super Over after the match had ended in a tie in Dambulla on Monday.





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Suryansh Shedge (left) and Vipraj Nigam during their century partnership vs Sri Lanka A in Dambulla. (Source: X)





IND A vs SL A 2026 4th Match: Tilak Varma’s India A team slumped to their second successive loss in the ongoing ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka A team at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday. Put into bat, India A were reduced to 143 for 7 at one stage and only a century partnership between all-rounders Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam gave them a glimmer of hope as they managed to post 265-run total.

However, Sadeera Samarawickrama came up with his second successive fifty – scoring 93 in 112 balls – to guide the home team almost to the target. But Arshad Khan managed to defend 5 runs in the final over as match headed into the Super Over with Chamika Gunasekera run out of the final ball needing 2 runs to win.

In the Super Over, the Lankans batted first and Arshad Khan bowled 4 brilliant deliveries to concede 8 runs in them but Avishka Fernando smashed a massive six off the 5th ball. There was huge drama off the final ball of the Super Over as Fernando was caught off a waist-high full-toss off the final ball.

The Indian assuming the over had ended walked off the field but the third umpire gave it a ‘no-ball’ and Indians ended up conceding 2 more runs to make it 16 runs in the Super Over. Needing 17 runs to win, Shedge and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out to bat but fell 6 runs short of the target.

Shedge, who was retained for Rs 30 lakh by Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 season, notched up his maiden List A fifty off 47 balls and went onto score 72 in 66 balls with 2 sixes and 3 fours.

He put on 104 runs for the 8th wicket with Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam, who also scored a brilliant fifty – 51 in 49 balls with 6 fours to lead the Indian fightback. Shedge put on an all-rounder show, claiming the wicket of Ahan Wickremasinge with a brilliant caught-and-bowled effort.

WATCH Suryansh Shedge’s brilliant all-rounder show vs Sri Lanka A HERE…

Big hits with the bat, then a caught-and-bowled to top it off. Suryansh Shedge is having a day out Watch #SLvIND in the #TalentTVCup, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/6MHL6Cli93 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 15, 2026

Suryansh Shedge breaks free and sends it soaring into the stands. Watch #SLvIND in the #TalentTVCup, LIVE NOW, on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/byDLDN4z3p — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 15, 2026

Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again flattered to deceive after Indian were sent into bat in the 4th match of the tri-series. Sooryavanshi, smashed a six and two fours in the second over of the innings but was dismissed for 21 off 14 balls in the 4th over off Sri Lanka captain Sahan Arachchige’s bowling.

Skipper Tilak Varma (23) and his in-form deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) added 52 for the third wicket in 9 overs after Indians had lost two early wickets for 37 but the Sri Lankan spinners made a comeback on a slowish track.

From 91 for 2, a middle-order slump had India tottering at 143 for 7 once off-spinner Vijaykanth Viyaskanth beat Gaikwad with an off-break to trap him plumb leg-before. Tilak was dismissed when he tried to smash pacer Kugathas Mathulan through point only to be caught after smashing a boundary a couple of ball earlier.

Indians pay price for conceding 10 penalty runs

India A team were penalised 10 runs for running on the wicket. Even before one ball was bowled in Sri Lanka chase of 266 runs, they had 10 runs on the board.

On-field umpires Prageeth Rambukwella and Shantha Fonseka officially imposed the two five-run penalties midway through the 34th and 37th overs respectively.

Nigam was the one who conceded the second penalty as he ran through the danger area attempting to get back to the crease.

Chasing 266 to win, Lankans started with 10 runs without a ball and raced to 50 in the first five overs. Avishka Fernando smashed 22 in 14 balls and Niroshan Dickwella notched up 37 in 33 balls to give early momentum to home side.

But it was Sadeera Samarawickrama, who had scored 60 not out vs Afghanistan in the last match, who guided the chase with 93 in 113 balls with 7 fours before being bowled by Arshad Khan in the final over.

Lankans now remain at the top of the table with 4 points while Indians will face Afghanistan A in must-win match in Dambulla on Wednesday.