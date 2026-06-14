Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna extend support to 180 students with scholarships in Telangana

A heartwarming education initiative saw deserving students receive recognition and financial aid, highlighting the growing role of public figures in supporting young talent and academic achievement.





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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna win hearts (PC: Twitter)





Telugu superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have taken a meaningful step beyond cinema by supporting the education of students in Telangana. The celebrity couple recently visited a village in the state to fulfil a promise they made earlier this year. Their initiative focuses on helping deserving students continue their studies without financial obstacles.

The scholarship initiative was launched through The Deverakonda Foundation and aims to reward meritorious students from Achampet Mandal in Telangana. During their visit to Thummanpet village, Vijay and Rashmika announced scholarships for 180 students studying in Classes 9 and 10. The village holds special significance for Vijay Deverakonda as it is the birthplace of his father. Sharing the list of selected students on social media, Vijay expressed happiness about returning to his roots and supporting young achievers from the region.

Why did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna start this initiative?

The actor explained that the initiative is driven by his desire to give back to the people who have supported him throughout his journey. Speaking to students and their families, Vijay said the scholarship amount may be small, but the purpose behind it is much larger. Vijay also highlighted that the initiative is meant to celebrate discipline, hard work and academic excellence. According to him, recognizing students at a young age can motivate them to dream bigger and work harder toward their future goals.

What did Vijay Deverakonda say at the event?

Addressing the gathering, Vijay said, “Giving you this small scholarship gift is very small. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it.”

Rashmika Mandanna also addressed the students and congratulated them for their achievements. She shared her excitement about being part of a project that supports education and young talent. “I will speak less today, but today we are starting something good through The Deverakonda Foundation. We decided that we would begin it from Achampet and Thummanpet, which is our father-in-law’s village. Today, I am standing in front of you and talking to you as Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda. I am very excited,” she said.

See viral video from the event here

When was the scholarship promise made?

The promise was originally made earlier this year when Vijay and Rashmika visited Thummanpet for the grihapravesam ceremony and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home. During that visit, they announced plans to support deserving students from the region through scholarships. The program is intended to help students continue their education during a crucial academic stage without facing financial pressure.

What are Vijay and Rashmika working on next?

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will reunite on the big screen in Ranabaali. The film marks their third collaboration after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade and their first project together following their marriage in February 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is scheduled to release on September 11.