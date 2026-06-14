FIFA World Cup 2026: VAR controversy in Qatar and Switzerland in Group B match, what exactly happened

A massive VAR controversy erupted just two days into the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a disputed penalty decision during Switzerland’s 1-1 draw against Qatar at Levi’s Stadium left fans and pundits questioning the tournament’s transparency.

The moment occurred in the 14th minute when Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler went down inside the box following a collision with Qatari goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada. While the resulting foul itself was clear, television replays suggested that Freuler had strayed into an offside position during the immediate build-up.

The penalty stood after a lengthy review, allowing Breel Embolo to slot home the opening goal, but the broadcast failed to show the standard semi-automated offside graphic, triggering widespread outrage.

Pundits launched brutal attacks on the governing body during the halftime broadcast.

Former England defender Gary Neville heavily criticized FIFA’s production, labeling the lack of transparency “absolutely ridiculous” and comparing the withholding of evidence to a “dictatorship.” Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright echoed those sentiments, calling the missing visual confirmation a “scandal” given the technology available at this level.

As criticism surunted, FIFA issued an official statement blaming a temporary technical glitch. According to the governing body, a brief software outage exclusively prevented the semi-automated 3D animation from being generated for the broadcast feed.

FIFA emphasized that the core VAR workflow remained completely unaffected, reassuring fans that officials manually checked the lines internally and confirmed Freuler was fractionally onside in both preceding phases.

While the technical clarification settled how the missing graphic occurred, the incredibly tight decision remains the first major talking point of the tournament.