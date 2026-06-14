BAN Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Starc, Zampa Shine As Australia Crush Bangladesh To Secure 3-0 ODI Series Sweep

Australia completed a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the final encounter at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh struggled to build meaningful partnerships against a disciplined Australian bowling attack.

Mitchell Starc set the tone early with two quick breakthroughs, while Adam Zampa choked the runs in the middle overs, picking up three vital wickets. Despite a gritty, fighting half-century from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, the hosts were bundled out for a modest 182 in 44.2 overs.

Australia’s chase was anchored by a solid opening stand between Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Head took the attack to the Bangladeshi spinners, smashing a quickfire 54 off just 42 deliveries to put the visitors firmly in the driver’s seat.

Although Bangladesh picked up a few quick wickets in the middle stages to slow down the scoring rate, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell showed plenty of experience to guide the team home. Australia chased down the target with more than 13 overs to spare, sealing a dominant 3-0 series victory ahead of the upcoming T20Is.