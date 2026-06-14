The Times of Bengal

IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana scores fifty as India dominate Pakistan early on

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Smriti Mandhana struck a fantastic half-century in the all-important India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here at the Edgbaston stadium

Published: June 14, 2026, 8:13 PM IST






IND Vs PAK, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana scores fifty as India dominate Pakistan early on


Smriti Mandhana struck a fantastic half-century in the all-important India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here at the Edgbaston stadium. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur had won the toss and elected to bowl first but Mandhana was the one who took control and steadied India’s ship after a early top-order collapse.

More to follow.


Read more:
IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 Predicted 11: Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh IN for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, Fatima Sana may…



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