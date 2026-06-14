Panchayat star Raghubir Yadav shares emotional story of surviving poverty and sleeping at bus stands: 'Humne natak dekha...'

In a candid conversation, the acclaimed actor revisited the challenges of his early years, sharing how perseverance and passion for performance helped him overcome financial hardships and build a successful career.





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Raghubir Yadav reflects on his toughest days (PC: Twitter)





Raghubir Yadav is winning hearts once again with TVF’s Panchayat, but the actor’s journey to success was far from easy. In a recent interview, he opened up about the difficult days before fame when survival itself was a challenge. From sleeping at bus stands to living on just Rs 2.50 a day, the veteran actor recalled a period marked by uncertainty, hunger and struggle. His candid memories have given fans a glimpse into the hardships he endured long before becoming one of the most respected names in Indian entertainment.

How did Raghubir Yadav’s struggle begin?

During a recent conversation with ABP Live, Raghubir Yadav looked back at the difficult years before fame and shared how his journey into acting began under challenging circumstances. His journey took him to Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, where a theatre company run by actor Annu Kapoor’s father was performing.

Recalling those days, he said, “Pehle din humne natak dekha aur fir vahin bus stand pe sogye. Subah uthe toh dost ke fufaji ke ghar gaye. 3-4 din mera dost mujhe chodhke bhaag gaya. Toh main yeh natak company ke malik, Madanlal Kapoor, ke pass gaya aur btaaya ki aisa aisa hai, ab main kya karun. I told him I can sing and auditioned with the song Badli teri nazar to nazare badal gaye. Toh unhone 2.5 rupay rojana main mujhe rakhlia.” The actor explained that being accepted into the theatre company gave him hope and a chance to pursue performing arts, but his financial struggles were far from over.

What hardships did he face while earning Rs 2.50 a day?

Life in the theatre company was far from comfortable. Raghubir revealed that although he was promised Rs 2.50 per day, he often received much less than that amount. He said, “Kehne ko dhai rupay tha, par milta tha Rs 1 rupay, aur kabhi baarish aa jaati thi toh 8 aane pakda dete the. Hum 4 aane ki roti, 4 aane ke tamatar laake roti chutney banake ped par rakh dete the. Vahan jua khelne waale bhi hote the, usmein haar jaate the toh humari roti khaa jaate the, hum shaam main bhookhe sote the.”

Why did Raghubir Yadav leave home again?

After spending six months away, Raghubir eventually returned home. However, an embarrassing remark from a relative made him leave once more. The actor revealed that he stayed away for nearly two decades before returning. By that time, he had already built a name for himself and received recognition for his acclaimed work in Massey Sahib.

How did he become one of India’s most respected actors?

Over the years, Raghubir Yadav established himself as a versatile performer across television, theatre and cinema. Whether it was Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne, Lagaan, Peepli Live or Panchayat, his performances consistently earned praise from audiences and critics alike. His ability to bring authenticity to every role helped him build a lasting career in the industry.