The Times of Bengal

Madhya Pradesh horror: Four killed after jumping off from train following fire rumours, run over by another in Morena

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Panic caused by a false fire scare on the Khajuraho–Udaipur Intercity Express ended in tragedy when four passengers stepped onto the railway tracks in Morena district and were hit by the Patalkot Express. The incident has raised concerns about emergency response awareness among train passengers.

Published: June 14, 2026, 8:49 PM IST






Madhya Pradesh horror: Four killed after jumping off from train following fire rumours, run over by another in Morena

The incident occurred around 4.15 pm between Hetampur and Dholpur section of Jhansi railway division. Screengrab/ANI


Panic triggered by reports of a fire on the Khajuraho–Udaipur Intercity Express led to a tragic accident in Morena district, where three women and a boy lost their lives after jumping onto the tracks and being hit by another train, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 4.15 pm between Hetampur and Dholpur section of Jhansi railway division, they said. These passengers hurriedly got off the train following a chain pull caused by the fire rumour, an official said.


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“Four passengers of the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express (19665) jumped off a general coach, second from the engine, after panic spread over reports of a fire,” North Central Railway’s Jhansi division Public Relation Officer Manoj Singh told PTI over phone.

Just then, the Patalkot Express (20424) from Firozpur in Punjab to Seoni in MP, was passing on the adjacent tracks, he added. The four passengers who alighted from the train, failed to notice the approaching train and were run over by it, leading to their deaths.

The incident triggered panic among other passengers, and railway authorities and police were alerted immediately, he said. Railway officials, personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot for assistance, the PRO said. The exact cause behind the incident is being probed, Singh said.

Morena Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid, who rushed to the spot, about 15 km from district headquarters, told PTI that three women and a boy have lost their lives in the accident. While two women and the minor were from Agra (Uttar Pradesh), one woman hailed from Bikaner (Rajasthan), he added.





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