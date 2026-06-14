Madhya Pradesh horror: Four killed after jumping off from train following fire rumours, run over by another in Morena

Panic caused by a false fire scare on the Khajuraho–Udaipur Intercity Express ended in tragedy when four passengers stepped onto the railway tracks in Morena district and were hit by the Patalkot Express. The incident has raised concerns about emergency response awareness among train passengers.





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The incident occurred around 4.15 pm between Hetampur and Dholpur section of Jhansi railway division. Screengrab/ANI





Panic triggered by reports of a fire on the Khajuraho–Udaipur Intercity Express led to a tragic accident in Morena district, where three women and a boy lost their lives after jumping onto the tracks and being hit by another train, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 4.15 pm between Hetampur and Dholpur section of Jhansi railway division, they said. These passengers hurriedly got off the train following a chain pull caused by the fire rumour, an official said.

#WATCH | Morena, Madhya Pradesh: Four killed in an accident after passengers near the Hetampur–Gher section jumped onto the tracks and were hit by another passing train. pic.twitter.com/JDSLvnxX3j — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 14, 2026

“Four passengers of the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express (19665) jumped off a general coach, second from the engine, after panic spread over reports of a fire,” North Central Railway’s Jhansi division Public Relation Officer Manoj Singh told PTI over phone.

Just then, the Patalkot Express (20424) from Firozpur in Punjab to Seoni in MP, was passing on the adjacent tracks, he added. The four passengers who alighted from the train, failed to notice the approaching train and were run over by it, leading to their deaths.

#WATCH | Morena, MP: A passenger says, “… We were travelling by Intercity when someone spread a false rumour that the train was on fire. The train stopped, and people began jumping out. We also got down. My wife stood outside with one child, while another child remained inside… https://t.co/ooJf1oeY7b pic.twitter.com/gcqWiZshsU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 14, 2026

The incident triggered panic among other passengers, and railway authorities and police were alerted immediately, he said. Railway officials, personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot for assistance, the PRO said. The exact cause behind the incident is being probed, Singh said.

Morena Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid, who rushed to the spot, about 15 km from district headquarters, told PTI that three women and a boy have lost their lives in the accident. While two women and the minor were from Agra (Uttar Pradesh), one woman hailed from Bikaner (Rajasthan), he added.