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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to be protected by state and central security forces

According to officials, the Union Home Ministry has decided to continue the existing central security arrangement, while the state government will also deploy police personnel for additional security.

(File image)

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent killing of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant, the administration does not want to take any risks with his safety. Officials of the State Secretariat Nabanna gave this information on Sunday. According to officials, state police and central security forces will be deployed for the security of the chief minister.

Received Central Security After He Joined BJP

Suvendu Adhikari started receiving central security since he left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join the BJP in December 2020. Even after he became the leader of the opposition in the state assembly in 2021, the central security system continued. Although the state government had earlier wanted to deploy state police personnel for his protection, according to reports, he did not accept this proposal at that time.

Killing Of Chandranath Rath

The security of Suvendu Adhikari will be further increased following the killing of his personal assistant Chandranath Rath on May 6, officials said on Sunday.

It is noteworthy that when he was the leader of the opposition, the Union Home Ministry provided him with Z-category security. He was guarded by central forces until he was sworn in as the chief minister of the state on Saturday.

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State Administration Doesn’t Want To Take Any Risk

After he was sworn in as Chief Minister, the state police formally took over the responsibility of his security. However, Nabanna officials said that the state administration did not want to take any risk regarding the chief minister’s security.

According to officials, the Union Home Ministry has decided to continue the existing central security arrangement, while the state government will also deploy police personnel for additional security.

‘Security Not Causing Any Disruptions’

Despite getting Z-category security, the Chief Minister is not in favour of high security around him.

Officials said that his security is being managed in such a way that there is no disruption to his official programmes or public transport.

A senior official of Nabanna said that security will be provided to the Chief Minister. However, the police administration is also ensuring that they are not inconvenienced due to security arrangements.

(With IANS inputs)











