Himanta Biswa Sarma oath-taking ceremony: Assam’s ‘Mama’ to become first BJP leader to take oath as CM for a second consecutive term

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Himanta Biswa Sarma oath-taking ceremony: Assams Mama to become first BJP leader to take oath as CM for a second consecutive term

The four legislators who will take oath along with Sarma are BJP’s Ajanta Neog and Rameshwar Teli, and one each from its allies- Atul Bora of the AGP and BPF’s Charan Boro.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (AI Image)

New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Assam today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other top BJP leaders. With this, Sarma will become the first non-Congress leader to take an oath as the chief minister of Assam for the second consecutive time.

Four MLAs of the NDA will also be sworn in at a function in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma and four other legislators at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara area at 11.40 am.

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The four legislators who will take oath along with Sarma are BJP’s Ajanta Neog and Rameshwar Teli, and one each from its allies- Atul Bora of the AGP and BPF’s Charan Boro. Neog, Bora and Boro were members of Sarma’s first cabinet, while Teli, a former Union minister, returned to state politics.

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This will be the third NDA government in the state, with the alliance first coming to power in 2016 under the leadership of now Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Neog was the finance minister, while Bora took care of the agriculture department, and Boro held the transport portfolio in the outgoing government.

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Officials said over one lakh people, including the BJP’s panchayat presidents and members, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Security has been tightened across Guwahati with central and state police monitoring the situation, while arrangements at the venue are being coordinated by various departments under the directives of Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

The NDA swept to power in the state with a record 102 of the 126-member assembly, with the BJP alone securing 82 constituencies while its alliance partners, the AGP and the BPF, bagged 10 seats each.











