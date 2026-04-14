Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: Protesters pelt stone at Sector 121, Maids demands salary hike





Noida Protest Day 2: The protest in Noida has turned violent again on Tuesday with domestic workers, including maids employed at residential societies, started pelting stones at Sector 121. The domestic workers started the protest peacefully but later some of them started pelting stones in areas near Cleo County. The protesters are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. The protest comes a day after violent protests by the factory workers which significantly disrupted normal life of people.





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