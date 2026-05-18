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Assam CM Himanta Sarma warns licence cancellation over abnormal pricing, says keeping close eye on market

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is keeping a close eye on the market and will not allow any unfair price rise.

CM Himanta Sarma warns licence cancellation over abnormal pricing, says keeping close eye on market | Image: ANI

Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government is closely monitoring the market and will not allow any unfair price rise. He reviewed the price monitoring mechanism for essential commodities and instructed officials to take strict action against those who are involved in abnormal price rises.

“I have instructed officials in every district to keep a tab on prices of items and take stringent actions against any defaulter,” the CM said.

The CM directed that District Commissioner-led District Monitoring Committees will convene within the next 3-4 days.

“Mandatory display of retail and wholesale prices at all shops and wholesale outlets. Strict action, including cancellation of trade licences, against abnormal pricing, Weekly review meetings between DCs, chambers and trade bodies, Intensive field-level monitoring to detect and prevent unusual price escalation and Expeditious Aadhaar seeding of PM Ujjwala beneficiaries to eliminate duplicity in LPG cylinder distribution,” the CM directed.

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Meanwhile, Sarma on Sunday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the State is “committed to reclaiming over 1,250 square kilometres of encroached land” and asserted that the administration has already begun work on the ground to achieve the target.

Sharing a post on X, Sarma wrote, “NDA 3.0 is committed to reclaim over 1250 sq km of encroached land in Assam. We are already on the ground working towards realising this promise.”

The Chief Minister also shared glimpses from Saturday’s anti-encroachment operation conducted by the state administration.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Sunday opposed the state government’s move on new socio-economic or citizenship-related survey and termed it a “waste of time” that would only cause unnecessary harassment to the public.

Speaking to ANI on the proposal of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be treated as the final word on the matter.

“NRC has already been done in Assam after five years of scrutiny. What can be bigger than that? It’s over. No need for another survey. Doing an SIR will just waste time and trouble people,” said Islam.

(with ANI Inputs)











