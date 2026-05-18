Peddi trailer Twitter reactions: Netizens dissapointed with Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film

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Peddi trailer Twitter reactions: Netizens dissapointed with Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoors upcoming film – Check response

Peddi Trailer reactions: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s pre-release movie clip doesn’t make netizens happy as they call it ‘underwhelming and lengthy’.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor (PC: YouTube)

Actor Ram Charan has been making headlines over the past few months due to the shifting release dates and prolonged shooting schedule of his upcoming film Peddi. The movie was initially slated for release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday. However, the release was first pushed to April 30 following the announcement of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Later, the makers revised the date once again for undisclosed reasons. Now, Peddi is officially set to hit theatres on June 4, reportedly after the postponement of Toxic. Amid the growing anticipation, the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film, which has sparked strong reactions across social media. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the trailer hints at a larger-than-life rural sports drama filled with emotion, action, and mass-entertaining moments.

For the people in the film, sports mean only one name, Peddi. Whether it is cricket, wrestling, or racing, Peddi is portrayed as unbeatable in every sport. The trailer further reveals that the villagers are about to face a major crisis caused by a group of powerful people. In the midst of the turmoil, Peddi steps forward to protect and support his village.

The trailer of Peddi hints at several intriguing elements, but it still remains unclear what Ram Charan’s character is actually trying to achieve. Instead of creating pure excitement, the trailer has left many viewers confused. It will be interesting to see how audiences react to Peddi after the trailer launch, especially given the massive expectations surrounding the Buchi Babu Sana directorial and Ram Charan’s comeback on screen.

While the trailer offers glimpses of grand visuals and mass moments, reactions on X (formally Twitter) have been largely mixed. A section of viewers appeared underwhelmed, with some calling the trailer lengthy and dissapointing. One user commented that the trailer felt slightly disappointing and difficult to sit through, while hoping the film itself would be much better. Others described it as a routine commercial entertainer, claiming it relied heavily on Ram Charan’s screen presence rather than offering a strong or fresh narrative.

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Check Peddi trailer’s Twitter reactions:

#PeddiTrailer Very Very Disappointed.. Single Digit Opening in Hindi Belt Totaly Disaster. — Devil Shah (@DevilShah_) May 18, 2026

#PEDDITrailer Reminded me Dangal – Sultan – Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Lagaan in a single trailer. #Peddi pic.twitter.com/gkK2vJ11ZE — Vaishnavi Mane (@VaishnaviSalman) May 18, 2026

#PeddiTrailer is pure chaos. It attempts to cram wrestling, cricket, running, and heavy social lectures into a single film, but completely loses its identity. A total textbook definition of overstuffing a movie.This will likely suffer an even worse fate than ‘Game Changer’ in… pic.twitter.com/glHcqMWRvo — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) May 18, 2026

Watch the trailer of Peddi

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Ram Charan has put in a lot of effort for his film Peddi. The actor has gained several kilos and trained extensively to achieve a wrestler-style physique, a glimpse of which is evident in the trailer. However, he hasn’t had a major hit since S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR.

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