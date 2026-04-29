THIS star player urges to apply cake on Rohit Sharma’s face, his name is…

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THIS star player urges to apply cake on Rohit Sharmas face, his name is…

Star Mumbai Indians player shares his bond with Rohit Sharma ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Star player shares his bond with Rohit Sharma

The match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians and Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad. This highly intense match will be played at Wankhede Stadium. This match will be important for Mumbai Indians as this game will decide their qualification for the tournament.

Shardul Thakur opens up on bond with Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the tournament, star Mumbai Indians player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Shardul Thakur, who is known for his crucial moment wicket-taking ability. Shardul Thakur opened up on his bonding with legendary player, Rohit Sharma.

“Rohit has known me for quite a few years now. The first time he saw me was in school during our practice session, I was just 15 years old. Then, when I entered the Ranji Trophy scene and was later selected for India, we spent a lot of time together. Credit goes to him, even though being my senior, he has made me comfortable. I can joke around with him and likewise. Being the senior pro and allowing me into his space is a big thing and you won’t find too many people doing that.”

“Rohit as a person has always been the same all throughout. He is very down-to-earth; he knows his roots where he comes from, so he respects each and every person. I have told him don’t let the child in you die. That was for a reason. The way he carries himself is very creditable even after playing for so many years, seeing stardom and getting famous. It is easy for people to change after all this, but… Rohit has stayed the same for years. It is a massive achievement,” he added.

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Shardul Thakur expressed his desire to apply cake to Rohit Sharma’s face, “He has already told all of us…do not put cake on my face. But now I am saying, I will apply cake on Rohit’s face.”

Shardul Thakur calls Wankhede Stadium ‘Very Special’

Shardul Thakur also revealed his feelings for playing at the Wankhede Stadium, “Yes, Wankhede Stadium is very special since I have seen it as a young child. When one is travelling by the local train, you spot Azad, Cross and Oval Maidans. There was always a feeling that one day I would play there. Previously, playing Ranji Trophy, then for India and now for the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede is completely a different feeling. When the term Mumbai is associated with you… then playing there becomes even more historic. Fans support that vibe and energy in the stadium and further playing on Mumbai soil is very special indeed.”











