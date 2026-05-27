Currently, it is a major social and cultural center for the city’s elite. Over the past few years, it has hosted numerous social activities, including blood donation camps and other events. Such events are organised periodically by the club’s members.





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Move over Delhi Gymkhana! This Banaras club’s jaw-dropping fees can buy you a luxury car (Pic X)





The central government has asked the Gymkhana Club in New Delhi to hand over the premises by June 5. The government has said that the 27.3-acre plot is needed to “strengthen and secure defense infrastructure.” With this many elite clubs have grabbed the news headline.

The city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is known worldwide for its unruly spirit. There’s even a club in this city where the membership fee is so high that you can even buy a luxury car. The story is about the city’s most prestigious club, “The Banaras Club Limited,” located in the Kachari area of ​​Varanasi, commonly known as the Banaras Club. Its members include the city’s well-known wealthy and prominent figures.

This club was founded on October 17, 1962, by G.L. Shah. However, the building is said to date back to the British rule. At that time, senior British government officials used to visit the club for entertainment. Senior journalist Himanshu Raj Pandey stated that Indians were not allowed entry at that time.

ALSO READ: Membership fee of Rs 20 lakh and 37-year waiting list at 113-year-old Gymkhana Club; who owns and manages this elite place?

Once it had 52 members only

When G.L. Shah founded the club in 1962, it had only 52 members. However, today the number has grown to over 1,500. The club’s entry fee for 2025-26 was ₹4.2 million (4.2 million rupees). However, the club’s officials have currently suspended membership. It’s worth noting that in 2023, the club’s membership fee was approximately ₹2.3 million (2.3 million rupees).

Social and Cultural Center

It is now a major social and cultural center for the city’s elite. Over the past few years, it has also hosted numerous social activities, including blood donation camps and other events. These events are organized periodically by the club’s members.

The club offers fine dining, a bar, a swimming pool, a hall, and many other sports-themed entertainment options. It also hosts cultural events and large-scale seminars. The vibrant atmosphere is a delight for everyone.

Fees may increase by up to 30%

According to reports, when new memberships to this club begin, the fees may increase by approximately 30 percent, meaning that members may have to spend between 5.5 and 6 million rupees upon the launch of the new membership. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed. It should be noted that only members are allowed entry into this club.