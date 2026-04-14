Home

Sports

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni OUT, Dewald Brevis IN, Varun Chakravarthy and Matheesha Pathirana may…

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s return this season is set to be delayed further as CSK take on KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni at a training session in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026: Fans of Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni have been waiting to see the glimpse of their beloved ‘Thala’ for more than two weeks now in the IPL 2026 season. Now it seems like the wait is going to be dragged longer as the former CSK captain is unlikely to turn out in match no. 22 of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

It was widely expected that Dhoni would play his first game of the season this week after missing the first four matches of CSK in IPL 2026 due to a calf strain. However, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo website, Dhoni is still far away from making a comeback. The CSK veteran took part in a brief training session at the Chepauk on Monday but his batting was restricted to taking a few throwdowns from the CSK support staff.

So while Dhoni will be spending some more time on the sidelines, South African Dewald Brevis will continue to retain his place in the playing 11 after returning to the side in the match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday and pacer Gujapneet Singh is expected to retain his place in the side as well.

For Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders, there is some good news as Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been handed a ‘NOC’ by Sri Lanka Cricket. Pathirana has already joined the team in Chennai ahead of the match against KKR but the Knight Riders are expected to take a final call on his participation as checking his fitness in the training session.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

‘Home’ town hero Varun Chakravarthy may also return to the KKR side after missing the last couple of matches due to a finger injury. Chakravarthy is the world No. 1 T20I bowler but has been struggling for form in the IPL 2026 season.

If Pathirana does return to the side, it will probably be as an Impact Player by replacing Finn Allen in the KKR bowling innings. The SL fast bowler will know a lot about conditions in Chennai, having turned out for CSK from the IPL 2022 season. Pathirana was bought for Rs 18 crore by KKR at the IPL 2026 mini auction last year.

Carrying the same momentum to the Knights clash

Eyes set, spirits high, and ready for the next battle ⚔️#MatchPreview #CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu@etihad pic.twitter.com/wvzRgWI6wT — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 14, 2026

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 Predicted 12

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy/Varun Chakravarthy, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora











