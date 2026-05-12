‘No banners, posters in public places’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s TVK makes strict announcement as party forms government





The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made a latest announcement after the party formed a government in Tamil Nadu. It urged the party workers not to place banners or posters in the streets and public places. According to the announcement, the decision has been taken to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

தலைமை நிலையச் செயலக அறிவிப்பு கழகத் தோழர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம். தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்களின் நலன் ஒன்றையே குறிக்கோளாகக் கொண்டு தொடங்கப்பட்டதுதான் தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகம். தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்களின் ஏகோபித்த நம்பிக்கையைப் பெற்ற, தமிழ்ச் சொந்தங்களின் குடும்பத்தில் ஒருவராக இருக்கக்கூடிய… — TVK Party HQ (@TVKPartyHQ) May 12, 2026

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.









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