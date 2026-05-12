The Times of Bengal

‘No banners, posters in public places’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s TVK makes strict announcement as party forms government

Posted on by admintob


The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made a latest announcement after the party formed a government in Tamil Nadu. It urged the party workers not to place banners or posters in the streets and public places. According to the announcement, the decision has been taken to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.





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