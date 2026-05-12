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Thalapathy Vijay awards Astrologer Radhan Pandit for his winning prediction in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, appoints him as…

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay recognised astrologer Radhan Pandit for his successful prediction of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 and appointed him as Officer on Special Duty to the CM.

Astrologer Radhan Pandit with Vijay- Image (X.com)

Tamil Nadu Vijay government update: In an interesting turn of events after Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 result announcement, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has appointed his astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit, who predicted the actor-politician’s victory in Tamil Nadu elections an year ago. In the recent development that has taken the world by surprise, Thalapathy Vijay has appointed his astrologer as his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political). Here are all the details you need to know about recent development in Tamil Nadu after Vijay’s appointment as the CM of the state.

“Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining,” an official government order said.

Who is Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister?

An Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) generally serves as an important link between the Chief Minister’s Office, political leaders, party workers, government departments and the public. The role is regarded as both strategic and influential as it works closely with the Chief Minister.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit visits his home with bouquet as TVK creates history, video goes viral

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Who Is Radhan Pandit?

Hailing from South India, Pandit began his practice under the name Pandit Vettrivel before shifting to Delhi in 2008. It was after relocating to the capital that he took on the name Radhan Pandit, the identity under which he later gained widespread recognition.

Also read: Trouble for Vijay not over yet? Ahead of floor test, MLA who won by a single vote barred from…

Over a career spanning more than forty years in Vedic astrology, numerology, and meditation-led guidance, Radhan Pandit has come to be regarded as one of India’s most in-demand advisors for people operating in the intensely competitive sphere of public life.

Vijay’s TVK govt faces first major test today in Assembly Speaker election

In another significant development, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is set to face its first major test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday with the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

TVK has fielded senior leader J.C.D. Prabhakar for the post of Speaker. Notably, Prabhakar is a three-time legislator and former AIADMK leader, joined TVK ahead of the Assembly elections and later emerged as one of the key architects of the party’s organisational structure and election manifesto.











