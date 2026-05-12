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Bad news for Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel, joins THIS shameful list in IPL 2026 season

Axar Patel is sixth different captain in the IPL 2026 season to be docked for slow over-rate by the BCCI on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals Axar Patel was docked Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate by his team vs PBKS on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel finally enjoyed some relief in the IPL 2026, end a run of losses to defeat Punjab Kings by three wickets and just keep afloat in race to reach the Playoffs. But it was not all smooth sailing for the DC skipper and all-rounder as he was hauled up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the end of the match.

Axar Patel became the sixth captain in the ongoing IPL 2026 season to be docked for the offence of slow over-rate. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer is the only captain in the IPL 2026 season to pay the price for slow over-rate twice and that too in back-to-back matches.

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Axar Patel admitted to the charge of slow over-rate after match no. 55 of the IPL 2026 season against PBKS at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday. “Delhi Capitals (DC) Captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 55 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala,” a BCCI statement read on Tuesday.

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“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Axar Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs,” the statement added.

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As the amount of fine is less than Rs 25 lakhs, the captains will not be docked any demerit points. The BCCI ruling states that any fines in excess of Rs 25 lakhs will be accompanied by at least one demerit points.

Much to the relief of the IPL skippers, the BCCI have changed the rule by which the captains could be banned for at least one match after three over-rate offences in a season. But since the IPL 2025 season, this rule has been changed by the Indian cricket board. Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was the last skipper to be banned for slow over-rate offences in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer paid Rs 36 lakhs in fines to BCCI

PBKS captain Iyer has already paid Rs 36 lakhs in fines to the BCCI in IPL 2026 for slow over-rate offences by his team. Iyer was fined for the first time in IPL 2026 match vs Gujarat Titans on March 31 and the second time against Chennai Super Kings on April 3.

Apart from Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has also paid fine of Rs 12 lakh in match against Chennai Super Kings on April 14. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was fined Rs 12 lakh against Delhi Capitals on April 8.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad coughed up fine of Rs 12 lakh against Delhi Capitals on April 14 while Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya paid fine of Rs 12 lakh against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 15.











