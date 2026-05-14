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Is Diljit Dosanjh no longer an Indian citizen? US citizenship claim goes viral

Diljit Dosanjh has become the center of online speculation after claims about his US citizenship surfaced, leading fans to question whether the global Punjabi star still holds Indian nationality.

Diljit Dosanjh (PC: Twitter)

Punjab’s global sensation Diljit Dosanjh has once again become the center of online discussion after reports surfaced claiming a change in his citizenship status. Known for his massive global popularity and strong Punjabi identity, the singer-actor is now being linked with a US passport in multiple media reports. The buzz has triggered curiosity among fans who are trying to understand whether the artist still holds Indian citizenship or not. While the discussion continues to grow online, there has been no public confirmation from Diljit himself regarding any formal change in nationality.

What do reports say about Diljit Dosanjh’s citizenship?

According to a report by The Indian Express, Diljit Dosanjh is believed to have acquired US citizenship in 2022. The report claims that after this change he no longer holds Indian citizenship and has been travelling on a US passport since then. It also suggests that he has been entering India on an e-visa since September 2022, which indicates that he may not possess an OCI card either. The report further mentions that he used his US passport during his recent visits to India, adding more attention to the ongoing speculation.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on removing Khalistani protestors from his Canada concert: ‘If you try to…’

Why is the “Main Hoon Punjab” identity being discussed?

Diljit Dosanjh has often described himself as “Main Hoon Punjab,” a phrase that reflects his deep connection with Punjabi culture and identity. This has made the recent claims even more surprising for many fans who associate him strongly with Indian roots and Punjabi pride.

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Despite these reports Diljit has never publicly confirmed giving up Indian citizenship or acquiring US nationality. His silence on the matter has left room for speculation across social media platforms.

Has Diljit Dosanjh reacted to citizenship rumours?

So far Diljit Dosanjh has not issued any statement addressing the reports about his citizenship. However he recently responded to political appeals urging him to enter public life. A group of retired officers and professionals had encouraged him to join politics in Punjab but he declined the offer on social media. He wrote “Kadey v nahi. Mera kaam entertainment karna” which translates to “Never. My only job is to entertain.”

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh stops performance amid Khalistan flag controversy at Canada concert, video goes viral

What do reports say about his personal details?

The report claims Diljit’s last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018 while an earlier one was issued in Zambia. It also suggests his wife Sandeep Kaur is a US citizen and that he reportedly listed a California residence during his citizenship process.

Is Diljit still active in Indian entertainment?

Yes, Diljit Dosanjh continues to work actively in Indian films and music despite the ongoing buzz. The actor recently featured in Sunny Deol’s Border 2 where he played role of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon who was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra and will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga which is set for its theatrical release on June 12, 2026.











