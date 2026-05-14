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Who is VD Satheesan, new CM of Kerala…how did he and not Venugopal become Rahul Gandhis first choice?

Kerala CM VD Satheesan: VD Satheesan has been appointed the new Chief Minister of Kerala by the Congress party. Previously, he served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. Satheesan, who has been working on the ground for the Congress party for a long time, is considered close to Rahul Gandhi.

Who is VD Satheesan, the new CM of Kerala…how did he and not Venugopal become Rahul Gandhi’s first choice?

Who is VS Satheesan, the new Chief Minister of Kerala? VD Satheesan has been appointed the new Chief Minister of Kerala. VD Satheesan, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, is a favorite of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Congress officially announced Satheesan’s appointment as Chief Minister today. Let’s find out who VD Satheesan is. What has been Satheesan’s political journey? And why is he a favourite leader of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

VD Satheesan, whose full name is Vadasseri Damodaran Satheesan, is a prominent figure in the Kerala Congress and a seasoned politician. He currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and has emerged as a key player in the UDF’s landslide victory in the recent 2026 Assembly elections. Several reports have stated that as a grassroots leader, he enjoys strong support within the UDF, making him a strong contender for the position of Chief Minister of Kerala.

ALSO READ: VD Satheesan to be the next Chief Minister of Kerala, announces Congress after days of suspense

Satheesan defeated giants

Veteran leaders like KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala were also in the race for the Kerala CM post, and their names were being strongly considered, but the party ultimately chose Satheesan, who played a key role in the election campaign and made significant contributions to the election victory. Satheesan enjoyed the most support among party workers and at the local level. He is even considered the face of the UDF’s victory in Kerala. This is why this leader, a favorite of Rahul Gandhi, has been given the post of Kerala CM.

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Satheesan is a lawyer by profession and has practiced in the Kerala High Court. He is married to R. Lakshmipriya and has a daughter. He is known for his simple lifestyle. He enjoys reading, traveling, and trekking.

Satheesan is known as a powerful orator, a skilled strategist, and a grassroots leader. He has consistently raised his voice on Kerala’s problems, such as unemployment, debt, and development. His leadership style combines aggressive opposition and a positive agenda.











