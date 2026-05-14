VD Satheesan: How educated is Kerala CM designate VD Satheesan? Completed LL.B from…





Ending days of suspense and speculation over the CM post, the Congress on Thursday named VD Satheesan as the next chief minister of Kerala. The decision was announced at a press conference by AICC in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi and the party’s central observers for the state Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, as well as Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh. The three main contenders for the post of chief minister were Satheesan, KC Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala. But do you know how well-educated Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan is?

VD Satheesan: How well-educated is Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan?

According to Keralam CM designate VD Satheesan’s educational qualification, Satheesan finished his Bachelor of Arts(BA). Later, he completed LL.B degree from Kerala Law Academy Law college in Thiruvananthapuram. He even finished his LL.M from Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram.

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